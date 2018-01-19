Flag march

This is a welcome sign of a thaw across Asia’s most fragile faultline. This is a welcome sign of a thaw across Asia’s most fragile faultline.

Sport is a simulacrum for war, but in the Korean peninsula, it is also an instrument of peace. Following months of escalating regional tensions over Pyongyang’s grandstanding on the ICBM launch pad, the Koreas have agreed to march under a single flag at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Pyeongchang, on the democratic side of the demilitarised zone. This is a welcome sign of a thaw across Asia’s most fragile faultline.

Laden with UN sanctions, Pyongyang has been wise enough to accept Seoul’s offer to turn the winter games into a “peace Olympics” — the original Olympics were indeed confidence building exercises — and a people-to-people process will now begin. Or maybe not. North Korea is already miffed with South Korean president Moon Jae-in for crediting Donald Trump for helping make talks between the two nations possible, and warned that its athletes and managers are yet to travel south. Besides, soft diplomacy is only the can-opener. The can of worms is yet to be investigated. Will the talks give the two Koreas more insight into each others’ compulsions? Can North Korea be prevailed upon to climb down from the launch pad? There is absolutely no certainty about either outcome.

At the same time, no effort can be spared. The year has opened on a bleak note, with the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report anticipating “intensified risks”, with the greatest impact feared from weapons of mass destruction. The pessimistic outlook owes, in considerable measure, to anxieties concerning North Korea. The ambivalent black humour of the parody Twitter account DPRK News expresses it clearly: “US province of Hawaii is best known for colonised inhabitants forced to wear flowers and grass, pineapple plantations and false missile alarms. People of Hawaii will be liberated by true missile. Soon.”

