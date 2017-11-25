Two leaves and a party

The association with both MGR and Jayalalithaa has endowed it with immense recall value and associational virtues and the faction with the symbol starts with an advantage in any electoral battle. The association with both MGR and Jayalalithaa has endowed it with immense recall value and associational virtues and the faction with the symbol starts with an advantage in any electoral battle.

The decision of the Election Commission of India to unfreeze and accord the “two leaves” symbol to the AIADMK faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and former CM O. Panneerselvam is a blow to V.K. Sasikala and her faction in the battle for the party. On Thursday, the EC said it holds the opinion that the group led by OPS and EPS “enjoys support of the majority of members, both in the organisational and legislature wings of the AIADMK”. The first test of this “support” will be the by-election to R.K. Nagar assembly constituency, which the EC has scheduled for December 21.

R.K. Nagar was represented by the late J. Jayalalithaa and election to this seat in March was cancelled by the EC on the ground that there was large-scale bribery of voters. Ever since the AIADMK split after Jayalalithaa’s death nearly a year ago, the warring factions had fought hard to keep the two leaves symbol. This is understandable since it is the most important link to the party’s founding father, M.G. Ramachandran, and his successor, the charismatic Jayalalithaa.

The association with both MGR and Jayalalithaa has endowed it with immense recall value and associational virtues and the faction with the symbol starts with an advantage in any electoral battle. This is even more so now when the party, across factions, lacks charismatic pan-state leaders. An MGR, or even a Jayalalithaa, could seek votes in their own names and transfer them to a symbol or candidate of their choice. The current leaders in the AIADMK have lived under the shadow of Jayalalithaa and need to establish their credentials as her legatees to get even the cadres’ votes.

The peculiar character of the AIADMK also enhances the importance of the party symbol. Though it claims the inheritance of the Dravidian Movement, the AIADMK, under both MGR and Jayalalithaa, has been a leader-centric party with the supremo becoming larger than life. With the leader gone, the symbol is likely to rule the AIADMK, until, of course, a new leader vanquishes other claimants to the MGR-Jayalalithaa legacy and establishes his/her complete authority. Whether or not that would be sufficient to win over the electorate is another matter.

