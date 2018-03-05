Red to Saffron

Across the Northeast, the BJP has deftly tailored its appeal to accommodate local concerns and stitch alliances with local groups that underline ethnic and sub-nationalist identities. Across the Northeast, the BJP has deftly tailored its appeal to accommodate local concerns and stitch alliances with local groups that underline ethnic and sub-nationalist identities.

The BJP’s spectacular victory in Tripura and the gains it has made in Nagaland and Meghalaya will resonate far beyond the Northeast region. In Tripura, a state where it had a nominal presence and no legislator, the party has trounced the CPM, which ruled the state uninterruptedly for a quarter century, made it a red bastion. Despite the CPM having a powerful organisation and a charismatic leader in Tripura, the BJP’s vote share rose from a mere 1.54 per cent in 2013 to 43 per cent and the party, in alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, secured a two-thirds majority in the assembly.

This is likely to bolster its profile and cadre morale in West Bengal and Kerala, two states where the CPM still retains a vivid presence and where the BJP has been trying to establish a foothold. The routing of the CPM at the hands of the BJP in Tripura will echo across the country, especially because the BJP has long perceived the communists as its main ideological opponent even while the Congress has been its chief electoral rival: That’s also why JNU became the site of the nationalism debate.

The success in Tripura and the significant gains in Nagaland and Meghalaya — despite the fact that they were shored up by the BJP strategy of taking in disgruntled Congressmen and stitching up alliances with smaller regional forces — lend weight to the BJP’s claim to have transcended its limitations as a Hindu-Hindi heartland party. It has won an unprecedented 12 seats in Nagaland, which is 88 per cent Christian.

Its performance in Meghalaya, again a Christian-majority state, was less spectacular in terms of seats but the party won 10 per cent of the vote, a substantial improvement over its 2013 result. Across the Northeast, the BJP has deftly tailored its appeal to accommodate local concerns and stitch alliances with local groups that underline ethnic and sub-nationalist identities. Of course, the BJP had the advantage of the new entrant unburdened by legacy issues unlike the Congress, which has been competing with local players over the years to win office. To what extent these transactions with political entities that emphasise ideas and identities at variance with the Sangh Parivar’s social vision will blunt the BJP’s own edges and impress upon it the necessity and importance of accommodation, remains to be seen. As it did during the campaign, the party will now need to temper and nuance its agenda in government if it wishes to build on the gains in the Northeast.

For the Left, and the Congress, the shrinking in the Northeast is a sobering reminder, and yet another wakeup call. To blame the defeat on the BJP’s alleged deployment of money and muscle power, as the CPM has done, only makes it look like a poor loser. If the Congress lacked the will and leadership to rally its forces, the CPM was complacent in falling short on governance and in believing that a new entrant could not battle its organisational might. From the vantage point of March 2018, the 2019 general election looks like a battle between the BJP and non-BJP forces. While the BJP appears battle-ready, the non-BJP forces look diminished and divided. In a robust democracy, this narrowing space of the political opposition is also a cause for worry.

