In February, the arrest of a student on the capital’s Jawaharlal University campus seized a nation’s attention. JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar was arrested alongwith two other students for participation in an event to commemorate the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, where controversial slogans were raised. At stake was the principle of the freedom of expression and the testing of its limits in the hallowed space of the university set in a diverse and argumentative democracy. But since the charge was sedition, the public debate that followed seemed to pose a very bald, very unforgiving question: Were, or weren’t, the students being “anti-national”? The nationalism debate that began in JNU wrapped in the tremors of an event a few weeks ago on another campus. In January, in Hyderabad Central University, Dalit student Rohith Vemula had committed suicide, writing “My birth is my fatal accident…”. His death was now joined with Kanhaiya’s arrest and both subsumed in the same tidy opposition of the “student versus nation”. That was the beginning of this year.

As 2016 makes way for the new year, another line runs through the nation — it seeks to divide those who are part of the cashless or less-cash digital economy from those who are not part of it. Or, those who are fighting against corruption and black money from those who aren’t. This year-end opposition, too, like the one that took shape in February, relegates complexity — in this case, of a political economy that is not either black or white. And together, the two debates, and polarisations, bookend the year of the Versus Nation. The year when blunter, neater lines were drawn, and everyone was expected to take positions. This side or that. For India or for Kashmir. For quota or for merit. For America or for China. This was also the year when nationalism became a more exacting imperative, demanding more visible obedience, or else. The year which grappled with these questions: Is chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” a constitutional imperative, like the BJP said it is? Do you eat beef? Will you stand up to the national anthem in the cinema hall?

Will the Versus Nation endure or will the new year bring with it a new temper of debate, a more spacious space to set it in? That is a question for 2017 to answer. For now, on the Ideas Page of The Indian Express, beginning today, we host a special year-end series on the way national debates were framed in 2016. The effort is not just to look back. But also, having retrieved at least some of the lost complexities and nuance, to move on and ahead. Because the idea of India is as much about the idea as it is about India.