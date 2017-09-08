The Urdu Press: The Cabinet Reshuffle

L-R: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan being sworn-in as a Cabinet Ministers by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) L-R: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan being sworn-in as a Cabinet Ministers by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Commenting in a lighter vein on the recent reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers, editor of Inquilab, Shakeel Shamsi, in his column on September 4, writes: “Usually, BJP leaders are particular about choosing auspicious time and other details for any event. But this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ignoring superstition, opted for the swearing in on September 3, of 13 Ministers.”

He adds: “The most surprising decision taken by Modi and Shah is the appointment of Nirmala Sitharaman as Defence Minister. By putting the responsibility of the defence of the country on the strong shoulders of a woman, the PM has given great encouragement to women. We hope that the problems of the armed forces would definitely be solved during her tenure… Another unexpected feature of the reshuffle is the non-inclusion of any JD(U) representative in the cabinet.”

Rashtriya Sahara, in its editorial, writes: “Apart from winning the support of women by taking a step towards empowering them, a signal has also been given that in the days to come the BJP would concentrate its full attention on South India.”

Roznama Khabrein, in its editorial on September 5 writes: “Very importantly, the prime minister has placed a greater trust in bureaucrats than in elected representatives, adding four new bureaucrats to those already in the government.”

Sahafat, on the same day, writes: “It remains to be seen what former senior bureaucrats, who have been allocated work different from their fields of experience, are able to achieve in their new positions.”

Privacy judgment

Sahafat, in its editorial on August 26, writes: “The judgment of the Supreme Court (SC) declaring privacy a fundamental right is historic and would a have far reaching effects… Now the government has no right to find out or share any information about our personal life… But, even after the judgment, many questions remain unanswered. Some experts say that this judgement has given a shock to the government’s process of surveillance and now any citizen can refuse to get an Aadhaar card made. It seems that the tug of war between the government and those opposed to Aadhaar mandatory may continue.”

Roznama Khabrein, in its editorial on the same day, writes: “With the SC’s judgement, we can once again celebrate our independence. It has given a rude shock to fascist forces… Privacy is faced with threats not only from the government, but also from non-governmental elements and the court has asked the government to try and ensure that a system is evolved whereby data is firmly protected… But there is another angle to the issue. If anyone has committed a crime, he cannot refuse to give information behind the veil of privacy… The judgment is like a guideline. Now its contours have to be examined and only then will it take proper shape.”

Aakar Patel, in his column in Rashtriya Sahara on August 27, recalled the prime minister’s opposition to Aadhaar during his election campaign in April 2014 saying that he would put an end to the Aadhaar card after coming to power. “Should the PM not explain now why has he gone back on his stand?”

Politics and the Baba

Rashtriya Sahara, in its editorial on August 29, writes: “With the CBI court awarding a 20-year sentence to (Baba) Gurmeet Singh for his sexual offence 15 years ago, he has undoubtedly been brought to justice. But who will be punished for the deaths of the 38 persons who were victims of violence by his supporters after the conviction of the Baba on August 25? Who will compensate the damages to the offices and properties of the government?”

The daily Munsif, in its editorial on August 28, writes: “M.L. Khattar government in Haryana had to face severe criticism from the Punjab and Haryana High Court which said about the state government surrendered before the supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda due to political priorities… The political support behind the so-called Babas plays a vital role in their extraordinary popularity. This support by political parties is with the intention of using the crores of bhakts (devotees) of the Babas as vote banks. In the last parliamentary elections, many Babas played an important role in the BJP’s victory. Amit Shah had met Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and sought his blessings for the elections in Haryana and Gujarat.”

Sahafat, in its editorial on August 29, writes: “If there was a non-BJP government in Haryana today, Narendra Modi would have got it dismissed and enforced President’s Rule there.”

