The Urdu Press: Patna drama

Nitish Kumar, left, and Shushil Kumar Modi wave at gathering after they were sworn-in as Bihar Chief Minister and Dy Chief Minister respectively, at a ceremony in Patna on Thursday. (PTI Photo) Nitish Kumar, left, and Shushil Kumar Modi wave at gathering after they were sworn-in as Bihar Chief Minister and Dy Chief Minister respectively, at a ceremony in Patna on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Urdu dailies have Nitish Kumar’s resignation and the Mahagathbandhan split, as a splash on page one. There are no editorials, but news of Nitish Kumar quitting dominate Urdu dailies. Most seem to have gone to press with the first half of the dramatic night’s development. Sahafat on thursday leads with “Nitish bows before Tejaswi’s stubbornness, he quits”. It also quotes Lalu Prasad saying prominently that “Nitish has conspired with the BJP as he is involved in a matter relating to murder”. Hindustan Express speaks of “in a dramatic way, Nitish Kumar gives up his position, the Mahagathbandhan ends” and Inquilab says Bihar ki siyasat me toofan, BJP ki god me ja bhaithe Nitesh (a storm in Bihar politics, Nitish in BJP’s lap). Roznama Khabrein uses a picture of Nitish Kumar and PM Modi in a yellow turban saying; “Mahagathbandhan bikhar gaya” (grand alliance scatters), “BJP enthused with Nitish’s resignation”.

President Kovind

Commenting on the election of Ram Nath Kovind as the new President of India, the editor of Rashtriya Sahara, Syed Faisal Ali, in his signed column on July 23, writes: “The sun of Ram has risen in Rashtrapati Bhawan whose new light would brighten up the entire country. It is a sign of the changing time that for the first time in 70 years, now no member of the Congress or a secular party has occupied the highest office of the country. It is also the portrayal of a changing India that a shining chapter of BJP’s tenure of power has come up before the people when the country’s PM, President and now to be elected Vice President all belong to the same school of thought and the same principles of politics. Seven decades after Independence, Indian values and politics are at a turning point where the dream of Savarkar and Golwalkar is seen to be coming true. The morale of secular politics seems to be at a low ebb.”

Jadeed Khabar, on the same day, writes: “The BJP has elected a Dalit Swayamsevak to the highest office at a time when reports of violence against Dalits and minorities are coming from various parts of the country. It remains to be seen what attitude the new President actually takes to these atrocities against Dalits and minorities.”

Mayawati’s challenge

Describing “BSP supremo”, Mayawati’s resignation from the Rajya Sabha, as “a dramatic step”, Roznama Khabrein, in its editorial on July 20, writes: “The declining graph of the BSP, after its debacles in the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 and the UP Assembly elections, has been a jolt to Mayawati (kamar tor di hai) and is quite worrying for her. And, in the face of atrocities against Dalits in many states, a new leadership of Dalits is emerging among the youth.

The ground is slipping from under her feet in Uttar Pradesh and it has created a situation of “do or die” for her… Also, the Central government is preparing for action by the CBI on matters connected with her that are now coming up. Her term in the Rajya Sabha was to end in March 2018. There is need for support from people… She is left with no alternative except to prepare for a new battle.”

Sahafat, in its editorial on July 20, writes: “Notably, during the trouble against Dalits in Saharanpur, she made a mention of the sufferings of minorities along with the plight of Dalits in all her meetings even though the newspapers have generally mentioned only Dalits. ”

Gau rakshaks

Commenting on the PM’s statement for a third time against violent gau rakshaks, Siasat, in its editorial on July 17, writes: “When it has become evident that anti-social elements have become active in the name of gau raksha and the PM himself believes that… why is action not being taken against “gau terrorists”? The PM says it is the responsibility of state governments to take action against such elements. For this, too, the PM has to take the initiative because such incidents are taking place more in states being governed by the BJP.”

Hindustan Express (editorial on July 18) writes: “The question is that when the governments run by his party are not getting influenced by the PM’s exhortations, why should one expect others to be affected by these statements? If those states had been influenced by his words perhaps such incidents would not have taken place after the first one.”

Roznama Khabrein, in its editorial on the same day, writes: “If violent incidents are taking place even after the angry warning by the PM, it clearly means that the concerned state governments do not want to touch the unruly elements as part of vote bank politics and their intentions are not good.”

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App