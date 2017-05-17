The teasing Thalaiva

Would Rajini sir return to the DMK, which he supported in 1996, only to proclaim later that this was a political accident Would Rajini sir return to the DMK, which he supported in 1996, only to proclaim later that this was a political accident

Move over, Baahubali. The Thalaiva — supreme leader — himself has spoken. And shaken the earth. Chennai was all a-tremble when superstar Rajinikanth mentioned, in his ongoing four-day meet-and-greet session with fans, that just as it had been God’s will for him to join acting, God may will him to join politics too — who knows? Said in that delightfully casual manner, which makes hearts race from Tamil Nadu to Tokyo, the Baasha’s musing has left fans in a tizzy.

Would Rajini sir return to the DMK, which he supported in 1996, only to proclaim later that this was a political accident (which, of course, only The Boss himself can fix)? Could he join the AIADMK which, missing its Puratchi Thalaivi, might welcome the Thalaiva? Or might he join the man Venkaiah Naidu described as the real-life baahubali, PM Modi? The match would be made in electoral heaven. Perhaps considering this, Modi had made a courtesy call to the magnificent Muthu back in 2014, dressed in a veshti and bright saffron shirt.

Yet, the superstar is as inscrutable as the mythological characters he’s played. Only Rajini knows — just as only he knows which came first, the chicken or the egg. And Rajini will certainly tease, just as he so stylishly flips a cigarette — now a healthier chewing gum, Jackie Chan-style — several times before it lands perfectly in his mouth. Rajini can flip scarves and goggles too, in physics-defying parabolas, but that’s piffle for the man who can play a violin with a piano, who, with one kick, proved to Einstein that you can travel faster than light, whom God himself is said to recall when exclaiming, “Oh, my Rajini!” No wonder forgetful Ghajini forgot all but Rajini, who will himself reveal, like Moses loftily addressing the Red Sea, whom he’ll join if he takes the political plunge. Until then, let’s join that mock turtle chanting in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, will you, won’t you, will you, won’t you, will you join the dance — only here, we’re talking about a lungi dance.

