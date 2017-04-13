The sedition stain

That the country’s sovereignty does not get threatened by a few slogan-shouting students should not need to be reiterated in a 70-year-old democracy. That students protesting a fee hike constitute no threat to the nation should have been obvious too. But such a sense of assurance seemed elusive in Chandigarh’s Panjab University on Tuesday as the Chandigarh Police slapped a sedition charge on 66 students. That the charge was rescinded a day later only underlined the farce of imposing it on students for shouting “PU murdabad”, “UGC murdabad”, and “MHRD (Ministry of Human Resource Development) murdabad” in the first place. Even by the increasingly absurd yardsticks deployed to invoke the sedition law in the past two years, what happened in Chandigarh on Tuesday was bizarre.

Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code says that “whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government” is punishable by law, a fine and a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. But such legalese has a history of more than 140 years and was deployed by the colonial state to target those who questioned and opposed the Raj. The colonial administration found the sedition law helpful to mask the illegitimacy of its rule. In 1951, the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru described the law as “highly obnoxious”. But in the decades after Independence, it was used against people criticising the Congress government. Successive governments have used this antiquated law to stifle dissent by social activists, intellectuals, journalists, and, now increasingly, students. In February, last year, Delhi Police charged three students of Jawaharlal Nehru University under Section 124 A for shouting allegedly anti-national slogans. People have been hauled up for Facebook likes, or, as in the case of actor-politician Divya-Spandna last year, appreciating “the people of Pakistan”. It is unfortunate, that the country’s law-enforcing authorities take recourse to this colonial era law when the Supreme Court has clarified that words and speech can amount to sedition only when an incitement to imminent violence is involved.

A sign of a mature republic is its willingness to stand up to scrutiny by its citizens, and accommodate dissent. In the Panjab University case, the complainant, the university’s security officer, has clarified that his complaint has been misinterpreted. The general outcry over the police move also played a part in the Chandigarh Police dropping the sedition charges against the students. But their frequent invocation only shines the light on a state that appears as draconian as it seems insecure.

