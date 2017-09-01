The reckoning

Fiscal cost is only one part. No less has been the damage to institutional credibility. Fiscal cost is only one part. No less has been the damage to institutional credibility.

In the period immediately after demonetisation, there was expectation that it would bring a windfall for the Centre. To the extent that the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes were not deposited or exchanged at banks — especially by those who had hoarded their ill-gotten wealth significantly in cash — the resultant reduction in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) currency liabilities would generate a “profit”, which it could then distribute as dividend to the government. But this did not happen. As the RBI’s latest annual report has confirmed, Rs 15.28 lakh crore or 99 per cent of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore worth of the notes withdrawn overnight on November 8 was turned in. Far from realising a revenue bonanza — the original estimates put it at Rs 4-5 lakh crore — the RBI’s surplus payable to the Centre out of its earnings for 2016-17 fell to Rs 30,659 crore, from Rs 65,876 crore the year before. As the central bank had to incur extra costs on printing of new notes, paying interest on the excess cash it was forced to absorb from banks, and making an unexplained additional provision of Rs 13,140 crore towards a so-called contingency fund, there was simply less surplus to distribute.

But fiscal cost is only one part. No less has been the damage to institutional credibility. The RBI is yet to convincingly demonstrate that the demonetisation decision was not forced on it. At any rate, it was ill-prepared to deal with the aftermath, in terms of making available adequate quantity of replacement notes in the right denominations. Proof of it was the serpentine queues in banks and at ATMs for well over two months. That remonetised notes are mostly of the illiquid Rs 2,000 denomination — constituting over 50 per cent of the total value of currency in circulation even as late as March 31 — didn’t help matters. The economic costs that ensued — whether manifested in a crash in farm produce prices or a wide swathe of cash-dependent informal enterprises going bust, not to mention the sheer time wasted waiting in lines — are incalculable.

Were these disruptions worth it, especially when the Indian economy wasn’t doing too badly before November 8? There is no doubt that demonetisation has created an environment where doing business in cash and avoiding taxes is less acceptable. Along with the goods and services tax (GST) — a seemingly better planned and well-thought-out exercise — it has the promise of heralding the transition to a less-cash economy. But these are gains that may accrue only in the medium- to long-term. While Uttar Pradesh’s voters showed willingness to endure the immediate disruptions from demonetisation, whether such tolerance or even enthusiasm would hold if these — and also the effects of GST — last too long is a moot point.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App