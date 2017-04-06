Syria’s real red lines

The attack on Khan Sheikhoun, the third since Syria used chemical agents at Ghouta in 2013 and east Hama last December, has led to calls for an international investigation. For its part, Russia and Syria deny responsibility, claiming that jets hit a jihadist stockpile. The images of the 70 killed at Khan Sheikhoun, though, should not blind us to the larger horror underway. Few weeks pass in Syria without far larger numbers of civilians losing their lives and limbs to conventional weapons. Yet, Khan Sheikhoun is being spoken of as “red line” crossed — as if an estimated 5,00,000 dead and almost 11.5 million displaced were not “red line” enough.

This “red line” is cant. Ever since the Geneva Protocols signed by 16 nations on June 17, 1925 first declared that chemical and biological weapons are “justly condemned by the general opinion of the civilised world”, there has been no shortage of nation-states willing to use them. Nazi Germany, we know, desisted from using the nerve agents Tabun and Sarin only because it wrongly believed its adversaries had similar assets; where it was sure of acting with impunity, such as at the battle of Kerch in 1942, it showed no such restraint. Imperial Japan liberally used chemical agents against Chinese Kuomintang and Communists. Biological and chemical agents were used after the Second World War in Angola, North Yemen, Rhodesia, Iran and Iraq.

Let it be said, discomfiting as it might be to a global élite too easily seduced by the notion that the fictions authored by lawyers have somehow civilised war: As long as there are entities with the industrial capacities needed to produce and disperse chemical and biological agents, these will be used. Syria demonstrates precisely what happens when war is opportunistically pursued, in this case by a toxic mix of great-powers, local tyrannies, and religious fundamentalists, for all of whom defeat is inconceivable. There appears to be now no reasonable, middle-ground way out of this morass; there has not been one visible for years now. Progress, it might even seem, will become possible only after one side is able to secure victory. Delaying that outcome, as too many in the West seem willing to do, may bring greater suffering.

