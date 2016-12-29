Bad sports

Suresh Kalmadi (L) with Abhay Chautala. (Source: PTI Photo) Suresh Kalmadi (L) with Abhay Chautala. (Source: PTI Photo)

The year ought to have been ending with the Indian Olympic Association, the sports ministry and the National Sports Federations introspecting and putting out post-mortems on their respective websites about their dismal shows at the Rio Olympics. 2016 will end, instead, with the needless resurrection of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala into the headlines. It is a mere symbolic post — Life President of IOA, with no voting rights. But N. Ramachandran’s national Olympic body has managed to bring back from the cold two names that were notoriously entwined with India’s biggest sports controversy and corruption of the last decade: The Delhi Commonwealth Games. To add to the absurdity, the ministry issued a childish threat of “cutting off ties” should the decision not be revoked, and Kalmadi’s lawyer responded, declining the “life president” role.

Indian sport had plunged into a similar quagmire soon after London’s six medals — with sport associations playing out factional wars publicly to the bemusement of athletes. Someone even called the IOA a mere “post office” — with their utility reduced to forwarding names to international events, given that the Sports Authority of India disburses all the funds. Dipa Karmakar proved how national federations — especially the poorly run ones — were rendered irrelevant by doing her own thing and winding up a historic 4th in an Olympics gymnastics final. Still, sporting progress needs systems, and federations will need to be slapped back into shape.

The starting point should be the umbrella body that met up in Chennai and thought nothing of the backlash they would attract by including tainted names. The jury is still out on whether politicians ought to run sports and if athletes are qualified to do the backroom work. If someone is suitable to run the country, they ought to be suitable to run sports. Still, India has seen mixed results, and there’s no conclusive demarcation except a minimum requirement of keeping out the brazenly corrupt. India’s Olympic sports, though, need to start demanding administrators whose systems will deliver medals. As of now, the sports ministry seems content with qualifying the maximum number of athletes for the Olympics, and then hoping and praying that medal counts will go up automatically. Unfortunately, in the middle of this comes the announcement of the IOA’s largesse to Kalmadi and Chautala. The sports ministry will now waste all its energy quelling the organisation’s mischief, and sports lovers too will be distracted outraging over the needless muddle.