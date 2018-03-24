Art of hype

Aadhaar CEO needed the poetry of the universe to allay anxieties around data security. Aadhaar CEO needed the poetry of the universe to allay anxieties around data security.

With great fear comes great hyperbole. Lashing storms and raging fires birthed the first gods, death and the desert led to an afterlife in the great garden in the sky and the obviousness of suffering to the enlightenment of nothingness. The defenders and proponents of Aadhaar, though, may have an even tougher time of it than the ancients. On the one hand, between the revelations from the Cambridge Analytica files and the frequent stories of information given to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) being leaked, the anxieties over privacy and Aadhaar data are growing. On the other, superlatives have been devalued: Everything is “amazing”, “awesome” or “the worst” for a generation that has grown up on American television. But the UIDAI and its lawyers are not one to shy away from a challenge.

In the ongoing hearings challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act in the Supreme Court, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey evoked the vastness of space and the limitlessness of time to assure the justices that the biometric data of hundreds of millions of Indians is completely safe. “The fastest computer in the world,” said Pandey, would take the “more than the life of the universe” to breach UIDAI’s encryption. The digital infrastructure is safe from physical attacks too: Attorney General K K Venugopal told the SC that walls five-feet thick and 13-feet wide protect the Aadhaar servers, while also making the claim that the privacy concerns of a few cannot be an excuse to prevent the targeted delivery of services to the many.

It is easy to dismiss the exaggerations of those speaking for the government in the Aadhaar case as mere rhetoric. But the fact remains that the jump from a legitimate anxiety to paranoia is not a long one. In court, between the technicalities of biometric data and the legalese of the proceedings, the assurances may have been lost out. Couple that with the dilution of words and their meanings, can you blame anyone for resorting to the poetry of the universe to deal with a growing dread?

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App