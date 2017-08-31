Steamrolled

Pratchett has often been compared to fellow English fantasist Douglas Adams. Pratchett has often been compared to fellow English fantasist Douglas Adams.

Over 85 million copies sold, awards galore and a legion of fans spanning at least two generations — and Terry Pratchett can still make his admirers cringe and laugh over two years after his death. Since The Shepherd’s Crown was published five months after Pratchett’s death in August 2015, followers of Discworld (the fantasy world where 41 of his books are set) have had to make do without Pratchett’s humour and insight — sometimes dark, intermittently absurd but always illuminating. So, when a hard disk containing his unfinished works was destroyed by a steamroller — as per the author’s wishes — true citizens of Discworld understood why.

Pratchett has often been compared to fellow English fantasist Douglas Adams. But unlike The Hitchiker’s Guide To The Galaxy (the series consists of six novels), Discworld is painted on a much broader and longer canvas. Almost each page of every book makes you laugh, and is based on diverse source material, from Shakespeare to Bertolt Brecht, from Buddhism to quantum theory. In his work, Pratchett was as much P.G. Wodehouse as he was Douglas Adams or Isaac Asimov. He also wrote, with help, after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and became an advocate for the right to die with dignity. A lover of words, ideas and trivia, he managed to articulate the pain of losing himself to the disease. It is understandable then, that he did not want his last works, so painfully wrought and yet unfinished, to fall at the mercy of others, however well meaning. An unfinished book, after all, is unfinished for a reason.

Pratchett understood the perils of Discworld’s popularity. “The trouble with having an open mind,” he wrote, “is that people will insist on coming along and trying to put things in it.” The image of the hard disk with more tales from the universe so like ours, yet full of magic and brilliance and goodness, will evoke a twinge of sadness in those who visit it. But their destruction — elaborate, absurd and full of meaning — was almost as good as one of the books.

