CPM’s choice

Last weekend, the central committee of the CPM met in Kolkata and voted out its general secretary’s point of view on the party’s political line at the national level. Henceforth, it said, the party shall not have any alliance or understanding with the Congress — a position advocated by the former general secretary, Prakash Karat. By all accounts, Sitaram Yechury and Karat agree on the objective: To defeat the BJP. But they differ on a critical question: Whether to ally with the Congress or not.

But there is, surely, another question here: Is this the most important choice confronting the CPM today? As it agonises incessantly over its position vis a vis the Congress, endlessly splitting hairs, the CPM seems to either ignore or forget that it is no longer a national player on the political stage. Given the current political configuration, its tactical line — to be or not to be with the Congress — is unlikely to be of much interest, even to the Congress. While the Congress continues to have a national footprint, though fast shrinking, the CPM was reduced to a regional player some time ago. Barring Kerala, Tripura and West Bengal, it will find it difficult to influence electoral politics in any other part of India. Of the three states in which it still matters, the CPM is in office in Kerala and Tripura and the main opposition party in West Bengal in terms of vote share.

The Congress, which the Yechury faction of the party seeks to ally with nationally, is its main rival in Kerala and Tripura. In fact, the contradiction between the regional concerns and the national ambition seems to be at the root of the divide in the party’s central leadership. The Kerala comrades, who constitute the CPM’s most powerful state unit, believe that any national tactical understanding with the Congress, the main rival in state politics, could be detrimental to their local interests. Tripura, which goes to polls next month, is in a state of flux with the BJP on an upswing in the state while the Congress remains the main opposition party. The CPM central leadership’s debates about allying with the Congress are of limited interest to these state units, which are more concerned with guarding their local base.

Yechury has termed the divide within a sign of inner party democracy and indicated that the question about national tactics will be settled at the Party Congress in April. The rest of the party would do well not to hold its breath. It would be better off concentrating its energies on governing more responsibly in the states where it is still in power.

