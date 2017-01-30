Sena in disarray

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

The Shiv Sena’s decision to call off its ties with the BJP ahead of elections to urban civic bodies in Maharashtra is a reflection of the party’s endeavour to regain its primacy in state politics. While being a part of the BJP-led government at the Centre and in Maharashtra, the Sena has been sharp in its criticism of its ally recently. The alliance had survived only because the Sena needed the support of the BJP to run the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the BJP needed Sena legislators to prop up the Devendra Fadnavis government. Ahead of the BMC elections in February, the Sena evidently feels that contesting the local body polls with the BJP would force the party to part with seats which could severely limit its chances to protect, if not expand, its political base in Mumbai.

The Sena claims to be a pan-Maharashtrian outfit, but the party could not expand its base outside urban pockets in the state even half a century after its inception. The alliance with the BJP lasted a quarter century and helped the two parties to emerge as the pole of anti-Congress politics in Maharashtra: The Sena’s nativist agenda complemented the BJP’s Hindutva politics. However, when the BJP started to expand its political reach by wedding a development agenda with Hindutva, the Sena started losing voters to its ally.

The Sena’s nativist, anti-migrant politics too began to lose currency amid quickened change in the social composition of cities, especially Mumbai. The Sena is now forced to fall back on Mumbai, because it is losing ground elsewhere — the BJP’s emergence as the single largest party in the last assembly election was a clear sign of the Sena’s decline. The party recognises that it needs to reinvent itself as a regional outfit with a distinctive agenda to protect itself from being subsumed by the BJP’s Hindutva narrative.

The dilemma of the Sena is how to shore up its nativist core while also courting the broad non-Marathi vote. The party has projected its distinctiveness as a regional outfit by targeting the BJP on both ideological and governance fronts — from Ram temple to demonetisation, the Sena has accused the BJP of failing its supporters. In Mumbai, the Sena has sought to highlight its administrative achievements, and development works, like coastal roads, wharf ferry services, drinking water projects, etc. In a bid to reach out to the youth, the party has taken up the revival of the city’s night life as a campaign issue. All this while, it has muted its shrill rhetoric on migrants and non-Marathis. With Marathis constituting just about 26 per cent of the votes in Mumbai, the Sena knows that it needs to extend its appeal beyond the “sons of the soil”. It is a transformation the Sena is forced to undergo to remain relevant in Maharashtra politics.