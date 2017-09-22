September 22, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Devi Lal on Indira

Devi Lal on Indira

Haryana chief minister Devi Lal said Haryana may be the first state to arrest former prime minister, Indira Gandhi. He said that it “will be done only after we have made a 100 per cent criminal case against her”. He added that “the people have already arrested her politically”. He added that 60 per cent of the crimes and excesses of the Emergency were committed in Haryana by “the chief criminal agent” of Mrs Gandhi. There are four separate commissions going into the various crimes and excesses in the state.

Vietnam In The UN

Climaxing its 30 years of heroic struggle for independence, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam was admitted as a member of the United Nations on the opening day of the 32 session of the General Assembly. Along with Vietnam, Djibouti, a former French settlement in Africa, also joined the UN. Their memberships raise the number of nations in the UN to 149. About 100 countries, including India, jointly sponsored their admission following the Security Council recommending them UN membership. The US, which several times vetoed Vietnam’s entry into the UN, was among the countries that felicitated the new UN membership. US Ambassador Andrew Young ignored the previous administration’s hostilities to Vietnam. “The United States now looks to the future in its relations with Vietnam,” Young said.

Morarji In Madras

Prime Minister Morarji Desai declared in Madras that while the government was willing to consider the legitimate aspirations of labour, it would be strict with those taking to force and assuming unreasonable attitudes. Desai referred to the labour situation in the country and said there were quite a few strikes, some in Tamil Nadu itself. It was true that labour unrest was a reaction to the suppressed rights during the emergency. However, what was necessary now was that one had to “exercise control” over it.

