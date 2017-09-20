September 20, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Bhutto’s petition

Express front page forty yaers ago Express front page forty yaers ago

Bhutto’s petition

A habeas corpus petition was filed in the Pakistan Supreme Court on behalf of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, wife of Z.A. Bhutto, former prime minister, against the detention of her husband and 10 of his associates on Saturday under martial law order, Radio Pakistan reported.

George On Indira

Industry Minister George Fernandes said he did not rule out the possibility of Indira Gandhi returning to active politics because one should not write off a politician unless he or she was cremated. He said Mrs Gandhi is also a politician but to say that the people were craving for her return was rather an exaggeration.

However, Fernandes said if Mrs Gandhi returned to power “I will fight her all the more because of the police harassment of my family members and also because several of my people had died during the Emergency opposing her dictatorial rule. The minister, amid cries of shame, shame, recalled how his brother, Lawrence, was tortured by police during his detention and “how the police even threatened to rape my mother if my brother did not tell where I was hiding.” Fernandes was addressing a public meeting in London to thank the Indian community for the support it had given to those who were fighting for the restoration of democracy in India during the Emergency.

Desai vs Indira

Prime Minister Morarji Desai and former PM Indira Gandhi have exchanged letters on some of the observations she has made in public. In the last 10 days, the two have written to each other thrice. The first letter was written by the prime minister drawing Mrs Gandhi’s attention to her observation at Hardwar on September 5 that “if the fight requires shedding of blood, it would be shed to establish socialism as blood was shed to win freedom”. He took great exception to her reference to “bloodshed”. Mrs Gandhi denied having used those words.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App