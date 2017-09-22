Scrap the test

Delhi University’s compulsory Hindi qualification exam smacks of paternalism, cultural chauvinism Delhi University’s compulsory Hindi qualification exam smacks of paternalism, cultural chauvinism

Basic language skills are an essential part of elementary education. But when Delhi University (DU), among the largest and most prestigious institutes of higher learning in the country, decided that part of its role was to ensure that every student gains basic proficiency in Hindi, confusion inevitably followed. In September 2016, DU issued a circular that mandated all students, across colleges and course, who had not studied Hindi beyond class VIII pass the Compulsory Hindi Test (CHT). The failure to do so would deprive them of a degree. After protests, the DU academic council exempted students from the Northeast, many of whom had not studied Hindi. This year, some colleges appear ignorant of the exemption, worrying many students who ought to be exempt. There is a simple way to end this confusion — scrap the CHT.

While the protest against the basic Hindi qualification has been led largely by students from the Northeast, DU has a number of students that come from non-Hindi speaking states. Students should be able to opt for the language if they need to as they did in the past. A mandatory exam is an undue burden, and one with no clear benefits. The assumption behind higher education is a degree of specialisation and depth that goes beyond what is taught in school. In that context, a language qualification makes little sense. Why should a student of physics or an aspiring economist be forced to learn a new language as a part of their academic training? The CHT also hints at a paternalist attitude that does not behove an institution of DU’s stature. While school education, particularly in the early years, is partially a way in which basic socialisation takes place, the students and scholars at a university are adults and ought to be treated as such. Insisting that students learn the local language as part of pedagogy merely infantilises them. It may even be construed as linguistic-cultural chauvinism.

Since 2013, there has been uncertainty over the form and content of DU’s undergraduate education. The two-year battle over the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) ended with the system being scrapped. In 2016, the university introduced the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) to allow students the freedom to opt for an interdisciplinary approach as well as choose courses that cater to the needs of the job market. With the CHT, it appears the ethos of autonomy and pragmatism that informed the CBCS is being rolled back. That is something one of India’s most cosmopolitan institutions can ill-afford.

