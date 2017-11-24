Follow the machine

Sophia, with her advanced artificial intelligence, can converse, crack the odd joke and she even has over 50 facial expressions that mimic human moods. Sophia, with her advanced artificial intelligence, can converse, crack the odd joke and she even has over 50 facial expressions that mimic human moods.

While the leopard, we have been told by the ancient Greeks and the Bible, can’t change its spots, a robot that said it “wanted to destroy all humans” in 2016 is being held up by Saudi Arabia as the epitome of compassionate human-machine interface. Sophia, an android designed in Hong Kong and activated in 2015, was given full citizenship by Saudi Arabia earlier this month during its “Vision 2030” summit. The 14-inch, bald, Audrey Hepburn look-alike may have more rights than homo sapien females in the country.

Sophia, with her advanced artificial intelligence, can converse, crack the odd joke and she even has over 50 facial expressions that mimic human moods. Saudi Arabia has embarked on an ambitious programme to diversify its economy beyond oil and making his country a hub for cutting-edge technology is an important part of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan. But as PR stunts go, Sophia may not be the best idea. After all, while adult women have recently been allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, they still need permission from their male guardians to travel abroad and adhere to norms of dress among many other restrictions. Sophia, on the other hand, has been around the world and came out in public, bald head and all.

Why, then, go through a possible PR nightmare of granting symbolic citizenship to a machine (howsoever intelligent) when human citizens are denied freedoms? In a kingdom, Sophia could, in fact, be a model for all citizens. She is well-behaved, follows the rules and is unlikely to rebel. And best of all? She can be turned off. Flesh-and-blood people, despite their lack of circuitry, tend to be more complicated. Granting them rights means dealing with the consequences and chaos of fulfilling them. For many regimes around the world, machines may make the best people.

