December 24, 1976, Forty Years Ago: Sanjay, a Small Fry

The prime minister hit out at the Communist Party of India (CPI), charging it with collaboration with the British against the Congress in the Quit India movement. In a major speech in Delhi Indira Gandhi referred to the CPI leaders’ attack on the five-point programme and said that they had described it as a “reactionary programme.”

“They say that they support me but there can be no greater insult than to say that she could be influenced by reactionaries or anybody else”, Mrs Gandhi declared amid prolonged applause while addressing a training camp for senior Congressmen. In the course of a 100-minute speech the PM referred to the criticism against Sanjay Gandhi and said that she believed that the attack was not on him. “He is much too small a fry. Obviously, he is not going to be the prime minister or the President. All he can be is a Congress worker.”

Gujarat Government

An 18-member Congress government headed by Madhavsinh Solanki will be installed in Gujarat tomorrow. Solanki, leader of the Congress legislature party, who was invited by the Governor K. K. Vishwanathan earlier in the day today to form the ministry, called on him tonight and submitted the list of his council of ministers.

US Arms Pakistan

The prime minister Mrs Indira Gandhi has expressed India’s concern at the accumulation of arms in the region and said that the ease with which arms were being given to “countries around us” posed a very serious and complex danger. Mrs Gandhi has also said that, “when arms were supplied there is a tendency to use them somewhere.” She also added to her remarks that the United States had said that the arms were for fighting the communists. “We have said that we do not know if they will be used against communists, but that there is a hate campaign against India,” she said, while speaking in New Delhi.