February 16, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Sanjay In The Fray

Sanjay Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate from Amethi, a constituency adjacent to Rae Bareli, from where Indira Gandhi will seek re-election. The Congress on February 15 announced 84 candidates for the 85 seats from Uttar Pradesh. The party position in the dissolved Lok Sabha from UP was Congress 71, CPI 5, Jana Sangh 4, BLD 2, and independents 3. The Congress has announced candidates for all seats including those held by the CPI and has renominated 57 sitting members. The Janata Party has fielded Ravindra Pratap Singh, a 39-year-old lawyer from Sultanpur, against Sanjay Gandhi.

Raj Narain vs Indira

The Janata Party announced its candidates for 65 seats in UP. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi will be opposed by Raj Narain in Rae Bareli. Among other candidates are Charan Singh, Chandra Sekhar, Ram Dhan and Murli Manohar Joshi. Seventeen seats have been left for the Congress for Democracy.

Janata To Pick Chief

The Janata Party and its parliamentary wing will decide who will be its leader in Parliament after the Lok Sabha elections, according to the Janata Party leader, Madhu Limaye. Addressing a news conference in Patna, Limaye was non-committal on acceptance for the Congress for Democracy leader, Jagjivan Ram, as the party’s leader in Parliament.

DMK-Janata Deal

A general understanding was reached between the Janata Party and the DMK in Tamil Nadu to avoid triangular contests. This understanding came after discussions Sanjiva Reddy, campaign leader of the Janata Party in the southern states, had with DMK leaders in Madras. CPM leader, P. Ramamurthy, also met Reddy. Though CPM has announced candidates for six seats, Reddy said seat adjustments will be made with the Marxists.