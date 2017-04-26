Mechanic, oracle

Zen, which appeared in 1974 after a staggering 121 rejections, was hailed by George Steiner as the Moby Dick of the post-hippie era. Zen, which appeared in 1974 after a staggering 121 rejections, was hailed by George Steiner as the Moby Dick of the post-hippie era.

Robert Maynard Pirsig, who died on April 24, had two novels in him, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance and Lila, which examined the values and morals of modern life. Neither is an easy read but these counterculture classics sold millions of copies. They helped generations to leave behind the golden age of turning on and dropping out, and gaze calmly upon a disturbing world.

Zen, which appeared in 1974 after a staggering 121 rejections, was hailed by George Steiner as the Moby Dick of the post-hippie era. And the motorcycle which must be maintained, like life itself, was the Honda CB77 Superhawk that Pirsig and his son rode from the Great Lakes to the Pacific on the journey that forms the spine of the book. Originally radical, Pirsig came to philosophy via the biochemistry lab, where he worried that with unlimited hypotheses to explain a single phenomenon, epistemology must break down. That finished his scientific career. Later, he studied at Benares Hindu University, but left without taking a degree, and turned to journalism. And then, he found his calling on a journey of self-healing after a long struggle with schizophrenia. He wrote in Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: “When you look directly at an insane man, all you see is a reflection of your own knowledge that he’s insane, which is not to see him at all.”

The book was neither about Zen, nor about motorcycles. It was the first step towards a metaphysics of quality or value proposed by Pirsig, which brought philosophy to bear on culture clashes, estrangement, the machine age and other concerns of modern civilisation. Today, as the world is riven by violent pulls and pressures, some unprecedented and some with grim precedents, we dearly wish that Pirsig had had another book in him.

