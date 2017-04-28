Reading the bounce

The BSE Sensex closed above the 30,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday with many stocks at record highs, way above their historical valuations, buoyed by capital flows and domestic investment. The surge in flows is also reflected in the rupee — one of the best performing currencies in the world, having gained over 5.5 per cent in 2017.

At current levels, the Sensex is trading at close to 18 times of the next 12 month earnings, making it one of the most expensive markets in the world for equities. Such valuations would normally stoke concern among policy makers relating to the potential impact or fall-out of any subsequent slide.

In the past two decades or more, bouts of euphoria have been followed by stock scams. As long as these are not hot money flows or slush funds and there is no imminent prospect of a sizeable chunk being pulled out in the near term, the regulator and the government may not be overly worried.

The surge in stocks comes at a time when the US market is also heading north with the Nasdaq Composite topping the 6000 mark on the back of Donald Trump’s tax reform proposals, and in the backdrop of the introduction of the GST. If valuations are indeed out of sync, they should correct. But in the current rally, what provides relative comfort is the role of local investors — institutional and retail.

In the past, it was a one-way street, with the entry and exit of foreign portfolio investors enough to influence significantly the direction of the stock market. That’s no longer the case, as is reflected in the fact that local investors pumped in over the last three years, a net Rs 1,94,738 crore into equity schemes, way higher than the net inflow of Rs 1,52,863 crore by foreign portfolio investors in the same period. More encouraging is the fact that the retail investor base, especially for equities, is now expanding beyond the traditional top 15 cities in India and choosing to stay invested after the sharp cuts in deposit rates and other savings products.

Tempting as it may be to read the surge in stocks and the rise of the currency as a broad endorsement of the state of the economy and its management, India is still far away from an economic rebound. The bounce in the markets is positive from the point of view of raising capital for scores of Indian firms but much will depend on an investment recovery. That’s what the government should focus on.

