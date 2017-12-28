Hero’s delusion

At 67, Rajinikanth is a stalwart of Tamil cinema and continues to shock and awe fans. At 67, Rajinikanth is a stalwart of Tamil cinema and continues to shock and awe fans.

Thus spoke a Rajinikanth hero (Muthu) two decades ago: “Naan eppo varuven eppadi varuvennu yarukkum theriyathu. Eppo varunumo appo correctaa varuven (Nobody knows when I’ll come, how I’ll come. But when I need to come, I’ll just be there)”. Some months after Muthu was released, he commented that “even God can’t save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa returns to power”. The AIADMK faced its worst defeat in the assembly elections that followed in 1996. Rajini fans have since aged. On Tuesday, the actor announced that he will reveal his stand on politics on December 31. But is anyone still waiting?

At 67, Rajinikanth is a stalwart of Tamil cinema and continues to shock and awe fans. But it may be presumptuous to believe that the Tamil people are waiting to find political redemption in Basha. Sure, there is indignation about the current lot of politicians in the state. The death of Jayalalithaa and the withdrawal of DMK patriarch, M. Karunanidhi, has opened up political space. But there are several leaders, clear about their goals, vying for that space.

Tamil politics today is a crowded place, with no single leader towering over the rest. Street-smart politicians like O. Panneerselvam, Edappadi Palaniswamy and T.T.V. Dinakaran are unlikely to dominate the show in the manner of an MGR, Karunanidhi or Jayalalithaa, but underestimate them at your peril. Actors like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, the other Tamil superstar who wants to try his luck in politics, seem rooted in an era when larger-than-life figures dominated public imagination.

As Rajini and Kamal contemplate a career in politics, they would do well to watch out for the histrionics of the likes of OPS. If his performance at Jayalalithaa’s samadhi some months ago is any yardstick, neither Rajini nor Kamal is a match for him.

