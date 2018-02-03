Rajasthan cues

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot and other party leaders Celebrate their victory in by-elections at party headquarters in Jaipur on Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot and other party leaders Celebrate their victory in by-elections at party headquarters in Jaipur on Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Drawing larger messages from bypoll results can be a risk-laden enterprise. Yet, if the outcomes of the three bypolls held in Rajasthan are being parsed for their national resonance despite the statutory warning, it is because of the reset terms of political debate. Ever since the BJP reinvented itself in the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah dispensation and swept to power in 2014 at the Centre, it has seemed to be a party — and government — in constant campaign mode, revelling in electioneering without a break. No election, it has seemed over the past four years, is too small, too remote. Every election, from the municipal polls in Uttar Pradesh in November, a mere eight months after the BJP had swept the state, to the Rajasthan bypolls now at the end of the BJP’s term, is invested with a do-or-die effort. Every election verdict is writ large.

Having said that, it is also true that with assembly elections in the state only months away, these bypolls were in any case being tracked more closely. The results in two Lok Sabha constituencies and one assembly seat in Rajasthan are also remarkable because they upend the conventional political wisdom that ruling parties tend to win bypolls. It is not just that the party that rules in Jaipur and Delhi has lost all three seats, it has lost them with strikingly large margins, across three regions of the state. There is a message, then, from Rajasthan, for all three players — the Rajasthan government, the BJP, and the Congress. For the Vasundhara Raje regime, the results signal that the sweeping mandate that brought her to power in 2013 may be severely imperilled by perceptions of a government gone arrogant and worse. It has presided over an uninterrupted spate of dismal news — be it the rural distress that erupted in the 13-day farmers’ agitation for better prices and loan waivers in the Shekhawati region late last year, controversy over the draconian ordinance that prohibited probe against government servants without official sanction, incidents of cow vigilantism and the lynching of Pehlu Khan, or the free rein given to lumpen groups to protest against Padmaavat, keeping the film out of the state’s theatres. Evidently, a chief minister seen to be a moderniser failed to live up to her reputation, and wooed the mob to no electoral avail. For the BJP, as a party, after Gujarat, where it came back to power but posted an underwhelming victory, Rajasthan is a warning in a year of crucial assembly elections leading to the grand Lok Sabha test: It cannot take its winning spree for granted.

For the victor, the Congress, all signs point in one direction — the party’s revival can only happen on the back of strong regional leadership. In Rajasthan, the Congress charge was led by two seemingly empowered leaders, Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. In this state, the party appeared less paralysed by factionalism. Its future may be made up of a sum of the states.

