Udta Punjab

It’s election season in Punjab, with all its festive rallies and dhols, and the Punjabi diaspora is determined to join the fun. That explains the NRI volunteers, mostly from Canada, reportedly flocking to campaign for the AAP in Punjab. These volunteers take leave from work, working instead to raise awareness and funds for the AAP. You might think that emigre Punjabis, who compose a significant ethnic group in Canada, a Canadian Sikh in charge of the defence ministry, would have long detached from the electoral akhara in their original desh ki dharti, focusing on maple syrup and Mounties instead — but no.

The Punjabi NRI is now even more intimately linked to the mothership via the internet and mobiles, as passionate about desi politics as any desi, and unlike the doughty daddy played by Amrish Puri in that defining Punjabi NRI classic Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, these pardesis need no coaxing to ghar aaja. Particularly if returning involves some poll dancing. The migratory campaigner is familiar elsewhere. Kerala witnesses NRI workers returning from the Gulf to campaign (often, most enthusiastically for the Left). In Punjab, the NRI dream is so strong, the Akali Dal has promised farmers wanting to move help to buy an acre of land overseas, planting “little Punjabs” in big countries.

But while this may tickle observers, the Punjab Congress wasn’t giggling at so many NRIs voicing their ayes. It even lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, bemoaning the new “foreign” hands, but when this didn’t go far, the Congress decided, if they couldn’t beat them, they should join them instead. Hence, it announced the Congress’s “NRI Express”, a bus-load of campaigners criss-crossing Punjab — stopping in their intrepid task only for that other seasonal Punjabi delight; makki di roti and sarson da saag.