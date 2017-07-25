Pranab Mukherjee’s farewell speech in Parliament on Sunday exemplified the values he sought to maintain in office. Pranab Mukherjee’s farewell speech in Parliament on Sunday exemplified the values he sought to maintain in office.

As he walks out of Rashtrapati Bhawan, Pranab Mukherjee is likely to be remembered as a copybook president, who followed the Constitution in letter and spirit while carrying out the duties of the office. This is an exceptional achievement — especially considering the political context of the last three years of his term as India’s 13th President.

Mukherjee was the quintessential Congress politician, who proudly claimed Indira Gandhi as his mentor. He served the Congress party for nearly five decades, barring a short period in the 1980s, in Parliament and in government. During the UPA’s tenure, he was the Congress’s chief tactician and the government’s go-to man in times of crisis. He was a leader who could have been the Prime Minister of India.

When the NDA won the 2014 election under Narendra Modi, therefore, halfway through President Mukherjee’s tenure, it raised the spectre of a clash of ideologies. However, not once did relations between Rashtrapati Bhawan and the Prime Minister’s Office come under visible strain. There were indeed occasions when President Mukherjee’s public interventions — after the murder of Mohammad Akhlaq in 2015, on campus violence, and on the lynchings by gau rakshaks — came close to a censure of the government.

It was President Mukherjee who broke the quiet in the government after the killing of Akhlaq when he said, “We should not allow the core values of our civilisation to wither away. Over the years, our civilisation has celebrated diversity, plurality and promoted and advocated tolerance. These values have kept us together over the centuries.” Prime Minister Modi took the cue and condemned the murder soon after. On July 1, reflecting on the spate of cow lynchings, President Mukherjee said people “have to pause and reflect” and be proactively “vigilant” to “save the basic tenets of our country” when “mob frenzy becomes so high and irrational, and uncontrollable”. Yet, the criticism of government, if any, in the president’s words, sought to guide, not provoke.

Mukherjee’s farewell speech in Parliament on Sunday exemplified the values he sought to maintain in office. He described himself as a creation of Parliament, which, he reminded lawmakers, is essential as a platform for debate and discussion. To take the ordinance route to enact laws, he said, is to subvert institutional propriety and when laws are made without discussion in the House, it “breaches the trust reposed in it by the people”. In his address to the nation on Monday, he reiterated that Parliament is his temple and the Constitution his sacred text. His last words as president emphasise his deep concern for institutions, central to the survival of democracy.

