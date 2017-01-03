Vikas vs vikas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Lucknow on Monday was, expectedly, an election pitch. Though this was his first public meeting since the 50-day period he had sought to address the inconveniences caused to people by the November 8 demonetisation drive, Modi avoided the matter to focus on the impending assembly election in the state. Barring the odd remark on fighting black money and corruption, the speech was an attack on the BJP’s opponents in the state. He described the failure of the BJP to win office in UP for the past as “vanvas” of “vikas” and appealed to give the party a full majority to usher in development. He appealed to voters to transcend the politics of caste and religion and vote for progress and development. He painted the incumbent Samajwadi Party government as unconcerned about developing UP and remarked that the BSP, the other contender for office, was concerned only about its “illegal transactions”. Modi, clearly, has set the tone for the assembly election.

If Modi’s first parivartan rally is an indication, the grand theme of this election is likely to be the development of UP. It is a welcome departure from the fractious and sectarian agendas that have dominated elections in the state in recent times. Interestingly, the incumbent chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, too is seeking reelection by highlighting his record in office. In fact, even the battle for control of the SP is being pitched by his supporters as an attempt on the part of Akhilesh to shake off the party’s legacy of patronising strongmen and reshape it as a modern political outfit in line with the developmental vision of the young CM. The spin apart, Akhilesh appears to realise that the new reality of UP, with a large young, aspirational population, is not bound solely by considerations of caste and religious identities. These do work as subterranean influences but the political logic has shifted towards economic emancipation unfettered by old patronage networks. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the tallest leader of the SP, recognised this shift in political ground ahead of the 2012 assembly election and projected his son, Akhilesh, as the party’s chief minister candidate. Ironically, the current upheaval in the SP has turned Mulayam against Akhilesh, which betrays the elder Yadav’s reluctance to forgo control of the party.

Modi and Akhilesh, in contrast to Mulayam, represent the new Indian politician who is aware that young India yearns for a clean break from the patronage politics of the past. The “vikas” they promise is an umbrella term that encompasses a range of possibilities, from better civic infrastructure to jobs. It has the potential to subsume the import of communal affiliations, which have shaped electoral outcomes in UP for decades.