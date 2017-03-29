March 29, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Restoring Balance

The Constitution will be amended “to restore the balance between the people and Parliament, Parliament and the judiciary, the judiciary and the executive, the states and the Centre, the citizen and the government” that the founding fathers had worked out, the acting president, B.D. Jatti, said in his address to the joint session of Parliament. The measure will include provisions to amend Article 352 “to prevent the abuse of the power to declare Emergency” and the relevant articles to ensure that President’s Rule is imposed strictly in accordance with the objectives mentioned in the Constitution and “not for extraneous purposes”, Jatti added. The most urgent task is to remove the remaining curbs on the fundamental freedoms and civil rights of the people and restore the rule of law and the right of free expression to the press. In this context, Jatti said, the government would take a thorough review of MISA, repeal the Prevention of Publication of Objectionable Matters Act, restore reporting the proceedings of the legislatures and repeal the amendment to the Representation of the People’s Act which had redefined corruption practices and limited the scrutiny of courts. Legislation will be introduced to ensure that no political or social organisation is banned, except on adequate grounds and after an independent judicial inquiry.

Nanaji’s Refusal

Janata leader Nanaji Deshmukh said although it would have been a privilege to serve in a government led by Morarji Desai, “my own strong feeling is that I can serve my country and people far better through the party organisation”. And to do this, he said, he must remain outside

the Cabinet.

CPI’s Condition

The CPI declared it would back the government’s “correct measures and oppose the wrong ones”. The CPI said the election verdict was a massive protest by the people against the misuse of emergency powers.

