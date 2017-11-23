This will not offend

A guide to making a creative work that will not invite censorship, bans or ‘hurt sentiments’ A guide to making a creative work that will not invite censorship, bans or ‘hurt sentiments’

All characters in this work shall be unabashedly nationalist. They will bear no resemblance, coincidental or otherwise, to any persons, gods, seers, sages and prophets living, dead, historical or mythical. The title will in no way provoke anyone and it is incumbent on the creators and producers of the work to conduct a referendum of every community (multiple religions, 3,000 castes and 25,000 sub-castes), language (including all 1,652 dialects) and social group not mentioned here.

There will be no spoilers because the plot will be made public and creativity will be crowd-sourced. There shall be no central conflict in the plot since even the slightest hint of discord, however imaginary, will spoil India’s image abroad. No drama will ensue.

Nor will there be comedy as laughter is a form of disrespect. In case of films, the national anthem will be played at unexpected points so that those who walk in late do not lose out on the opportunity to display their love for the motherland. The work must not take place in the past — any damage to “historical memory” cannot be tolerated. The work must not predict the future as anything but glorious; there must be no sedition.

There must be no depiction of sex outside the bonds of marriage, or for reasons other than procreation. The union of two souls for the good of the community must not occur across communities. The hero must not be of a particular faith, villainy must not imply venality of powerful figures. Female characters must be treated with respect and in line with the glorious tradition of this country, as mothers, daughters, sisters and wives.

Under no circumstances can they be “sexy” or even “s”. They must not wear lipstick, even under a burqa. Any other slight omitted here but felt or imagined by any persons or groups at any point shall be deemed reason enough to resort to the threat of violence.

