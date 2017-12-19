Outrage in Satna

Last week, 30 priests and seminarians singing carols in a village near Satna town were detained by local police after Bajrang Dal activists accused them of trying to forcibly convert the villagers Last week, 30 priests and seminarians singing carols in a village near Satna town were detained by local police after Bajrang Dal activists accused them of trying to forcibly convert the villagers

Christians constitute only 0.29 per cent of Madhya Pradesh’s population, according to the 2011 census. At over two lakh, they are a smaller community than even Buddhists and Jains in a state where Hindus form over 90 per cent of the population. But that hasn’t prevented the Hindu right-wing from whipping up fears about a conspiracy to forcibly convert people to Christianity. Last week, 30 priests and seminarians singing carols in a village near Satna town were detained by local police after Bajrang Dal activists accused them of trying to forcibly convert the villagers. One of the priests was arrested under the the state’s draconian anti-conversion law.

The detained persons have alleged that they were roughed up in the station premises; the police and Bajrang Dal have denied the allegation. A car that belonged to a group of priests who had come to the police station to inquire about those detained was set on fire, according to the police, by unknown miscreants. According to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, the singers were from a nearby theological college and carol singing during the Christmas season has been a local practice for over 30 years now.

With Christmas a few days away, the Bajrang Dal, by all accounts, aimed to spread fear among the small Christian population in the state. In November, Hindu Jagran Manch members had targeted a group of Christian children in Indore, who were on a train to attend a Bible study class, and claimed they were being taken to Mumbai for conversion.

The state administration may dismiss these as isolated incidents. However, the fact is that in this age of saturated social media presence, a single incident is often sufficient to polarise a wide swathe of people. Hence, it is important that the political leadership in the state sends out a strong message against hate campaigns.

The police action against the priests and seminarians in the Satna incident conveys the opposite: It gives the impression that the state is willing to condone the violence of the vigilantes. The anti-conversion agenda, it must be remembered, has legal cover in Madhya Pradesh: Sweeping provisions in the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1968, allow police to criminalise conversion.

The anti-Christian agenda is part of the same politics of minority-baiting that also targets Muslims and that seems emboldened in recent years. The authorities must act against the vigilantes and assure the Christian community that their constitutionally-guaranteed right to faith will be protected.

