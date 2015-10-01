October 1, Forty Years Ago: Foreign hand

A look at the front page of The Indian Express, published on October 1, Forty Years Ago.

While inaugurating a conference of vice chancellors, PM Indira Gandhi said she was concerned about the “very considerable and subtle” foreign influences working in the country’s institutions of higher learning. “‘When we talk of foreign influences, there is immediately a feeling that people are coming in to disrupt the government or disrupt the country. And that may be one part of it. But I feel that the more dangerous part is when there is a subtle attempt against our nationalism.” The PM was elaborating on Education Minister Nurul Hasan’s remarks that an important precondition for successful development of higher education was “freedom from external, undesirable and unacademic interference.” Gandhi said some of the interference was due to troubled waters and some due to “deliberate troubling of waters.”

Trouble in Spain

Despite the massive workers’ strike and world-wide condemnation over the killing of five guerrillas, General Francisco Franco’s administration said more Basque separatists would be put on trial. Government sources said the administration would demand death penalty for two leaders of ETA, the Basque separatist organisation, and two of their followers.

Indira innocent

Counsel for Indira Gandhi, A.K. Sen, maintained in the Supreme Court that an element of time was implicit in the definition of “candidate” in both the Representation of the People Act (RPA) and the Indian Penal Code. It was “fallacious” to state the expression “candidate” was only to particularise the person or that any act of that person before he became a candidate would come within the mischief of the section. Opening his arguments on the Election Laws Amendment Act, 1976, Sen said Gandhi became a candidate only on February 1, 1971, and so could not be held guilty of procuring the services of Yashpal Kapur or other government servants.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App