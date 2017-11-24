November 24, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Train Tragedy

At least 20 persons were killed and an equal number hospitalised when the Delhi-bound Ahmedabad Mail derailed near Rewari Junction in Haryana. The accident is believed to be due to sabotage. Two fish plates were found unscrewed and a track joint which had been moved was lying close to the spot where the derailment took place. The dead include Prakash Veer Shastri, a Rajya Sabha MP. It is suspected that more bodies may be under the rubble.

Cyclone update

If India had the facilities for aerial surveillance, the movement of the cyclone from Bay of Bengal to the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh would have been predicted several days in advance and thousands of lives saved. The cyclone was formed around November 14 and several pictures of its movement towards the coastal areas were taken by the satellite. But the meteorological authorities were not in a position to clearly predict which part of the coastal areas would be hit. This they could do only when the cyclone was just two days away from the coast of Andhra Pradesh. The time given to the people likely to be affected by the cyclone, moving at 150 km an hour, was too little to move to a safe place. Communication facilities are utterly inadequate and poor in these areas. Only a few villages have good roads for motorised vehicles to undertake evacuation operation. With the help of aerial surveillance, the meteorological authorities would certainly have been able to predict the movement of the cyclone after every six hours from the day it was formed. Meanwhile, President N. Sanjiva Reddy made an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas.

Badshah Khan Held

Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, 95-year-old political leader of the North-West Frontier Province, was arrested and detained in a rest house near the provincial capital, Peshawar police said.

