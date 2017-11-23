November 23, 1977, Forty Years Ago November 23, 1977, Forty Years Ago

Desai on Shah panel

Prime Minister Morarji Desai criticised those who decline to co-operate with the commission of inquiry now probing Emergency excesses. In an apparent reference to Indira Gandhi’s refusal to appear before the Shah Commission, the PM reiterated that the inquiry was not aimed against any individual, but to expose these excesses and maintain a record of history to caution future rulers. Without naming Mrs Gandhi or any other Congress leader, Desai regretted that “there seems to have occurred no change in their attitude, and no lessons seems to have been learnt”. He added that constitutional changes were contemplated to ensure against recurrence of Emergency and all that was committed under its garb

Cyclone relief

As details of the havoc caused by the cyclone in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu reached Delhi, President N. Sanjiva Reddy decided to leave on a three-day tour of the affected areas to discuss the relief arrangements with the two state governments. He will be followed by the home minister, Charan Singh, and Janata Party president, Chandra Shekhar. The Janata Party’s high-level team led by Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram is flying to the affected region for a survey. The opposition leaders, Brahmananda Reddy and Y.B. Chavan, are also touring the affected areas.

Palestine summit

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Salam Jalloud and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine have agreed to seek an Arab mini summit in order to block the “Sadat-Carter-Begin plot,” a Palestininan source said. The mini-summit would group Syria, Libya, Algeria, Iraq, South Yemen and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) to ensure the liberation of “occupied Arab and Palestinian territory,” the source added. Radio Moscow and Tass News Agency criticised President Sadat for failing to mention the PLO in his speech to the Knesset.

