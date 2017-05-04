Not Political Sums

The gathering on May 1 of leaders of non-NDA parties in Delhi to remember Madhu Limaye, a leading light of the socialist movement in India, may have turned out to be a brainstorming session on building an anti-BJP front. Several Opposition leaders reiterated their resolve to join forces to take on the BJP and its allies. The first test for such unity in the Opposition camp is likely to be the upcoming presidential election. The bigger challenge, however, will be the general election in 2019, in which prospective allies in the Opposition coalition are also likely compete against each other.

The call for Opposition unity is driven by the BJP’s surge in recent assembly and local body elections across the country. By all accounts, shared antipathy to the BJP seems to be the glue the Opposition parties are banking on to build the front. This is not dissimilar to the anti-Congressism that the socialist leader, Ram Manohar Lohia, championed in the 1960s, and which those like Limaye backed. Lohia achieved some electoral success with the idea in the 1960s, but anti-Congressism turned into anti-Indira Gandhi politics after his death. While the Opposition focused on Indira Gandhi’s persona, she reinvented herself and gave a progressive gloss to the Congress faction she headed by adopting radical postures and slogans. As Congress leader Digvijaya Singh recalled at the Limaye remembrance meet, the voters eventually rejected the personality-centric and negative politics of the Opposition. If it wants to succeed, the Opposition would do well to heed Singh’s words of caution. Anti-BJPism may pass muster in the presidential poll since it is more about getting the arithmetic right. For now, ideological and regional faultlines can arguably be glossed over since the political parties are not forced to face the electorate. But a viable electoral front that offers a political alternative will need a programmatic plan. The present bull run of the BJP in elections is as much about the ability of Narendra Modi to set the political agenda as it is about the party’s organisational muscle and strategy. From the Swachh Bharat campaign and the Ujjawala gas scheme to the anti-black money drive and demonetisation, Prime Minister Modi has crafted and projected a layered governance agenda and appeal. On the other hand, the Opposition’s response to the Modi-BJP has been reactive, and much too focused on the PM’s personality.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, one of the architects of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar who is likely to play a key role in a possible anti-BJP front at the national level, has emphasised the need for the Opposition to set its own agenda and not just react to the Modi-BJP. Indeed, to be electorally relevant and politically sustainable, alliances need to be built around positive agendas and clearsighted goals, they cannot be just about doing political sums.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now