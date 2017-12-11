No easy way out

A tragic incident in Delhi last week has highlighted the urgency of instituting measures to clean up the increasingly unholy mess involving patients, doctors and hospitals. A tragic incident in Delhi last week has highlighted the urgency of instituting measures to clean up the increasingly unholy mess involving patients, doctors and hospitals.

The debate on medical ethics in India has largely been framed by the doctor-patient binary. This has not only come in the way of a satisfactory resolution of complex problems pertaining to the rights of patients and physicians, and the prices of medical services, but has very often also resulted in doctors and hospitals becoming easy scapegoats for the failures of the healthcare system. A tragic incident in Delhi last week has highlighted the urgency of instituting measures to clean up the increasingly unholy mess involving patients, doctors and hospitals. Last Friday, the Delhi government cancelled the registration of Max Super Speciality Hospital in the city’s Shalimar Bagh area after it had erroneously declared a 22-week old premature baby dead. The government’s knee-jerk decision has imperilled the treatment of more than 1,000 patients, many of whom are critically ill.

It is nobody’s case that medical negligence should go unpunished. But very often, like in the Max Hospital incident, medical negligence is a fuzzy area. Current protocols for a 22-week foetus do not require doctors to resuscitate the patient because the chances of survival are negligible. The anguish of the aggrieved parents is understandable. But the episode also points to an aspect of healthcare that hasn’t received much attention in policy and regulatory circles: There is hardly any meaningful communication between patients — or their families — and doctors. Good communication skills in the medical profession are integral for the development of trust between the doctors and patients. Such skills are even more important at a time when the element of commerce introduced by private hospitals threatens to further strain the already fraught doctor-patient relationship.

According to a 2015 NSSO survey, 72 per cent of the country’s rural and 79 per cent of the urban population relies on private hospitals for treatment. But private medical care in the country is largely unregulated. Attempts by the governments of West Bengal and Karnataka to bring private hospitals under the regulatory ambit have not gone down well with a section of the medical fraternity which feels that the laws of the two states put the onus of medical omission and commission on individual doctors and let hospitals off the hook. The regulatory vacuum in healthcare, however, has more to do with the dwindling credibility of the Medical Council of India (MCI). Hit by several scams in the past seven years, the internal regulator of medical professions in the country has failed to perform its role of an interlocutor between patients and doctors. The Max Hospital incident underscores the need for an agency that understands the concerns of both sides — and rebuilds the doctor-patient relationship.

