Exit wounds

The exit of Arvind Panagariya, vice chairman of Niti Aayog, who will return to teach at Columbia University, marks the second departure of a key policy-maker since the government took over in May 2014. Raghuram Rajan, the high-profile RBI governor, left in early September last year. For the record, Panagariya who is professor of Indian Political Economy at Columbia University, has said that what prompted him to move was the fact that the university was not willing to grant him a further extension of leave. Universities in the US allow tenured professors to take on public policy assignments but are also known to be strict about the leave extended.

Yet, his departure leaves behind some discomfiting questions — about the institution that replaced the 65-year-old Planning Commission and the operating environment for those moving in laterally to work in the government. In 2014 when the NDA government decided to shut down the Planning Commission, it said that the new body, Niti Aayog, would serve as a think tank of the government, as a “directional and policy dynamo”, and would provide governments at the Centre and in states with strategic and technical advice on key policy matters, including economic issues of national and international importance.

It may be a little too early to arrive at a judgement, but so far, there isn’t anything significant to showcase with the policy think tank working on a 15-year vision document and a three-year action plan. There could well be a debate now on the design of the new institution which is supposed to engage deeply with states but is not involved in resource allocation like the old Plan Panel and about whether it has the potential to fulfill its mandate.

The other issue is that of bringing in external talent and encouraging lateral entry to infuse fresh energy. In the past, there have been the stellar examples of Nandan Nilekani who came to the UIDAI, besides others like Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Bimal Jalan, Shankar Acharya, Rakesh Mohan, V. Krishnamurthy, and a host of others who were brought in at mid-career levels and went on to carry out top assignments. If the Modi government plans to attract more talent to government, it will have to be mindful of the need to provide more room to those coming in.

