Spoiler alert

For the binge-watcher, times are good. Between Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar (and yes, the torrent-ial booty of online pirates), adult Indian viewers are no longer at the mercy of censor-sanitised versions of global entertainment that cinema halls and TV channels offer. Hours upon hours of TV shows are available at your local internet speed — from the extravaganza of Game of Thrones to the Machiavellian machinations in House of Cards. Indian production houses are getting into the act too — web series are sprouting at a rate that K-serials never could. Now, the creative corporates at Silicon Valley are keen to become a greater part of the “golden age of television”. And while this may mean more content, it highlights another uncomfortable fact about the entertainment industry.

As viewership on tablets and smartphones grows, Facebook, Apple and Alphabet Inc. are keen to get into the production game. Professionals are being brought in — Apple has hired executives from Sony’s television studios and Facebook is looking for partners in Hollywood. Shows are set to get shorter to hold the interest of ever-dwindling attention spans. Choice, of course, is what is on offer — drama, action, comedy, romance on any and every device at your disposal. The question is: Why spend billions on entertainment, a notoriously risky and capital intensive business?

The answer lies in the product, common to both social media and the entertainment industry. Viewers may care about Jon Snow’s parentage, or the realism of Narcos or even froth and fume at how Netflix’s The Defenders lost the darkness of Daredevil. But they are not the customer, and the TV show is not the product. It is the bait that is used to trap the viewer, and it’s the viewers’ time that is sold to advertisers. And now that the internet is increasingly in all our pockets, it is in the interest of tech giants to make appealing, addictive content so it can pad up its inventory. As bait goes, though, things could be worse.

