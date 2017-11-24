Access denied

The internet has grown faster than earlier disruptive technologies precisely because every new player has as much leverage to overturn the market as the leader in the sector. The internet has grown faster than earlier disruptive technologies precisely because every new player has as much leverage to overturn the market as the leader in the sector.

On December 14, the US Federal Communications Commission will vote on its chairman, Ajit Pai’s, proposal to roll back rules guaranteeing net neutrality, which were instituted by the Obama administration in 2015. Since it was released in May, the FCC has been inundated by a record 22 million public responses, and the discussion online — which is particularly relevant because the issue would directly impact internet users — appears to strongly disagree with a rollback. Protests are planned in Verizon stores across the US on December 7, because Pai used to be a top Verizon lawyer. And here, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is organising an open house on net neutrality. All nations are interested parties in this matter because their citizens and businesses would be affected. Besides, for historical reasons, internet law the world over has taken US law as a model. In the teeth of public opinion, a rollback could happen.

The core principle of net neutrality is that the internet should be a level playing field, and its networks should be agnostic to providers and users. This gives consumers — whether of news, social media or olive oil — the maximum possible choice, and gives entrepreneurs maximum opportunity, allowing yesterday’s start-up to challenge companies with market dominance. If the latter could pay their internet providers to load their pages faster than the start-up’s, it would consolidate monopolies. Besides, internet providers could also levy a toll on users, and force them to buy preferential access to sites and services. This is the bleak reality that a rollback would create, in which unequal access, the discouragement of innovation and the lack of consumer choice would rule.

The internet has grown faster than earlier disruptive technologies precisely because every new player has as much leverage to overturn the market as the leader in the sector. It has permeated every aspect of our lives because all of us have equal access to all its technologies and services, the only cap being technical — the speed of the service provider. Ajit Pai has argued that a tiered internet, in which users and providers pay to connect with each other, would raise funds to build broadband infrastructure. This may be true, but a net neutrality rollback would strike at the root of the philosophy on which the internet has prospered. It is like destroying a company’s distribution network in the hope of achieving better margins.

