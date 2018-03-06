Building Opposition

The BJP’s electoral success has much to do with its ability to weave a narrative about its political intent and agenda for governance. The BJP’s electoral success has much to do with its ability to weave a narrative about its political intent and agenda for governance.

The Tripura poll outcome seems to have triggered a flurry of action in the opposition ranks. On Sunday, BSP supremo Mayawati announced that her party will back candidates of her arch-rival, the Samajwadi Party, in two Lok Sabha seats where bypolls are slated for March 11. The SP has called the BSP’s move the beginning of “a larger Bahujan secular alliance”. While Mayawati has dismissed talk of a pre-poll alliance with the SP, her response to the SP’s overtures indicates a softening of position. Meanwhile, the Telangana chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief K Chandrasekhara Rao has mooted a non-BJP, non-Congress People’s Front in Hyderabad and claimed that a host of leaders including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Andhra actor-politician Pawan Kalyan have spoken to him about the need for a third front.

The SP-BSP deal in UP as well KCR’s pitch are a response to the transformation of the BJP under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah into a formidable election-winning machine. After 2014, the BJP has been winning state elections one after another, barring occasional blips like Delhi, Bihar and Punjab. Regional parties running governments recognise the threat from the BJP, which is already in office in 21 states. They also seem to think that considering the resources and the leadership at the command of the BJP, it will take a broad coalition to challenge the party. Their reasoning could be influenced by the success of pre-poll coalitions like the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, which saw major non-BJP parties unite to defeat the BJP. However, the assumption that the right caste, community or regional arithmetic could in itself become a political alternative without any large idea underlining it is flawed. A BSP-SP alliance is arithmetically formidable, but party cadres have a history of animosity, dating back to the 1990s. Besides, Mayawati’s caveat that her support to SP is limited to the by-elections is a dampener on the claim that a Bahujan secular alliance is emerging in UP. The non-Congress, non-BJP third fronts of the past were built around Janata formations, which had a pan-Indian presence and claimed to represent the political idea of social justice. The two coalitions endorsed by the electorate in the past, the NDA and the UPA, too were built around national parties, the BJP and the Congress. A people’s front of regional chieftains with no common ground other than the fear of losing out to a national party may be unconvincing.

The BJP’s electoral success has much to do with its ability to weave a narrative about its political intent and agenda for governance. The party has used all the resources at its command to influence voting in its favour. The Opposition will need a powerful counter-narrative, not just arithmetic, if it wants to stall the BJP’s surge.

