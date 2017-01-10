January 10, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Slogans For Deng

Two members of China’s all-powerful politburo came under attack in wall posters as massive crowds clogged central Peking in tribute to the late premier, Chou En-lai. For the second day, slogans carried demands for the immediate return of the disgraced former vice-premier Deng Xiaoping, expected to succeed Chou when he died last January. Deng’s radical opponents, the recently purged “gang of four”, were bitterly assailed in numerous slogans and in late afternoon, a poster appeared criticising two of the 12-man politburo. They were General Chen Hsi-lien, the Peking garrison commander, and the Capital’s mayor, Wu De.

Munich mastermind

Palestinian leader Abu Daoud, alleged organiser of the Munich Olympic Games massacre of Israeli athletes in 1972, has been arrested by agents of the French counter-intelligence service, police said in Paris.

Abu Daoud was arrested at his Paris hotel by intelligence agents, acting on an international arrest warrant delivered through Interpol after the Munich raid, police said.

He had arrived in Paris to attend the funeral of Palestinian militant, Mahmud Saleh, who was shot six days ago outside his Latin quarter bookshop. Black September guerillas attacked the Olympic Village in Munich in September, 1972, and killed 11 Israeli athletes and team officials and a West German policeman.

PM On Women’s Lib

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi rejected the western style emancipation of women for India. Speaking at a conference organised in Delhi , she said women’s emancipation in the west largely meant “equality with men”. “In India we want women to be individuals and not just imitate men,” she said.

Pakistan Polls

The way has been prepared for Pakistan’s first general election since the prime minister, Z.A. Bhutto, came to power five years ago.