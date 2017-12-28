Welcome arrival

Mumbai is the best example of the nature of India’s rapid urbanisation, where growth is hopelessly uneven. Mumbai is the best example of the nature of India’s rapid urbanisation, where growth is hopelessly uneven.

That the financial capital finally got its first air-conditioned suburban local train is a moment to celebrate. It is also a call for introspection — Mumbai lags several decades behind global metropolises and the AC train comes over a decade after India’s National Urban Transport Policy promised safe, affordable and comfortable multi-modal urban transport systems in Indian cities.

Twenty-odd Indian cities are currently planning Metro Rails, other cities are choosing between Metro Rail, monorail, BRTS, electric buses and more. And still, even as India’s urban population hit 31 per cent as per the 2011 Census, as of 2013, only seven Indian cities have commuter rail services (Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune). A 2013 report of the National Transport Policy Development Committee said organised city bus services operate in only 65 cities. The same report said the share of buses declined to 1.1 per cent of all registered vehicles in India — from 11.1 per cent in 1951. This is an alarming reflection of the rapid increase in the use of personal cars and two-wheelers for city transportation, and the complete absence of urban transport infrastructure in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns where India is growing fastest.

Mumbai is the best example of the nature of India’s rapid urbanisation, where growth is hopelessly uneven. The major share of urbanisation takes place around established urban agglomerations, and any Delhi or Mumbai resident will know that new towns are mostly satellite towns or dormitory towns. That places a premium on timely completion of planned projects. Not only is connectivity key to sustainable growth of these urban agglomerations, but suburban mass transit systems are also an important aspect of the quality of life of the people.

Well-planned mass transit systems can either help along a city’s economic contribution or stall it. Efficient city transportation systems will help move people and goods, connecting residential nodes to commercial districts, hubs of new opportunity to colleges, hospitals or to avenues for unwinding. The quality of this movement of people directly impacts both the productivity and liveability of a city. And yet, while urban Indians heard intermittently about an urban transport policy in the 1980s, it was finalised only in 2006. And much of its promises are not even on the planning boards. That means the completion of projects could follow the slow track that Mumbai’s AC train arrived tardily on.

