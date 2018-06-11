Forty Years Ago: June 11, 1978

Morarji Desai said India had an adequate legal and administrative structure to safeguard against the injurious activities of both foreign and Indian companies. He referred to the new guidelines for various levels of equity participation and said most foreign companies had found it possible to continue their business in India. Morarji Desai said India had an adequate legal and administrative structure to safeguard against the injurious activities of both foreign and Indian companies. He referred to the new guidelines for various levels of equity participation and said most foreign companies had found it possible to continue their business in India.

Akal Takht edict

Through a Hukamnama (religious edict) issued by the Akal Takht, Sikhs all over the world have been ordered to shun all social contact with Nirankaris — followers of Gurbachan Singh Mundal. They have also been told not to let his sect prosper and propagate. The Hukamnama read out to the Guru Parab congregation at the Darbar Sahib by Sadhu Singh Bhaura, head priest of the Akal Takht, has called Nirankaris a sect harmful to humanity and the biggest enemy of Sikhs. It should be opposed with all “appropriate” methods, the Hukamnama says. Nirankaris, says the Hukamnama, consider physical pleasures to be foremost and their preaching amounts to an attack on the world’s religions.

PM on MNCs

Prime Morarji Desai said that multinationals will be accorded the same status as domestic enterprises as long as they within the ambit of Indian laws. He spelt out India’s attitude to multinationals in his address to a luncheon meeting in his honour held by the Asia Society and the Far East American Council in New York. Desai said India had an adequate legal and administrative structure to safeguard against the injurious activities of both foreign and Indian companies. He referred to the new guidelines for various levels of equity participation and said most foreign companies had found it possible to continue their business in India. Desai said, “I see no reason why the spirit of venturesomeness should not lead new entrepreneurs to avail themselves of the opportunities that are being exploited by others.”

B’desh constitution

President Ziaur Rahman will soon set up a commission with a high court judge as chairman to draft a new constitution for Bangladesh on the lines of the election manifesto of the Jatiyabadi Front of which he was the candidate for the presidency. The draft constitution is expected to be ready in a month. Zia is the chairman of the Front.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App