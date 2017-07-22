Mithali’s girls

. From drawing up contracts for the players (incidentally, the last international team to do so, with Australia the best paid cricketers, and Pakistan one of the pioneers in offering contracts), starting new age-group tournaments, having an all-women academy and a decent support system, good television coverage, and a discernible effort of late to respect the women players. . From drawing up contracts for the players (incidentally, the last international team to do so, with Australia the best paid cricketers, and Pakistan one of the pioneers in offering contracts), starting new age-group tournaments, having an all-women academy and a decent support system, good television coverage, and a discernible effort of late to respect the women players.

The campaign started with a retort from the Indian captain Mithali Raj when asked by a reporter about her favourite Indian male cricketer: “Would you ask that to a male cricketer? Do you ask them who their favourite woman cricketer is?” The answer framed this Indian women’s cricket team’s delirious run to the world cup final in England.

The hand-wringing from freshly-minted fans, who have been woken up from their apathetic slumber by the daredevilry of Harmanpreet Kaur, isn’t entirely rational. The development has been an organic affair, with the otherwise much-maligned Indian cricket board doing a few things right, albeit belatedly. From drawing up contracts for the players (incidentally, the last international team to do so, with Australia the best paid cricketers, and Pakistan one of the pioneers in offering contracts), starting new age-group tournaments, having an all-women academy and a decent support system, good television coverage, and a discernible effort of late to respect the women players. There has been understandable grumbling about how the situation could be rosier, but that’s putting the cart before the horse.

As it happened with the men, democratisation of the game has been the key. From Sangli in Maharashtra to Moga in Punjab, from Goa to Himachal, from Almora to Agra, from Saharanpur to Bijapur, women have been coming from all over the country. There is still much work to be done, though. England and Australia focus heavily on school and club cricket, have U-15 tournaments for girls, and have set the benchmark for India to catch up. Only time will tell whether India’s women cricketers have not just attracted but captured a new loyal fan-base as that will determine how the game grows. Meanwhile, a win in the world cup final wouldn’t hurt the cause.

