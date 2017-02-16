The Flynn fiasco

In 1203 CE, at the end of over 1,500 glorious years, Byzantium — the greatest empire the world has ever known — began to choke in a toxic pool of religious hate, fueled by hubris and the incompetence of its élite. As Greek Orthodox Christians and Roman Catholics rioted in Constantinople, Emperor Alexios Angelos was deposed by his imperial chamberlain, Alexios Doukas, who declared himself emperor, only to provoke an invasion by Venetian and Crusader armies. The first manic weeks of President Donald Trump’s administration have given the world at least some reason to worry that its worst fears about his reign might yet turn out to be true. Trump has had bizarre conversations with world leaders, attacked Nordstrom for failing to buy from his daughter’s firm, chosen ill-qualified cabinet members, attacked the judiciary for shooting down his ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. All these, though, pale into insignificance with the resignation of his national security advisor, Michael Flynn.

Flynn, in essence, is charged with having concealed the fact that he discussed sanctions imposed against Russia for hacking the Democratic Party’s computer systems, with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. The ex-NSA was still a private citizen when those conversations took place, making them illegal under United States laws. The issue, however, isn’t one of probity alone. The Flynn-Kislyak conversations, monitored by the the United States’s intelligence services, were brought to the attention of the justice department, and through it to Trump, at least two weeks ago. For reasons unknown, Trump did not act until The Washington Post made them public — suggesting a remarkable apathy to, or connivance with, illegality.

The rest of the world, including India, arguably has even greater stakes in this issue than the United States. As the world’s preeminent power, the United States upholds the international system, regulating trade, energy flows and security. Its security advisor guides the president’s positions on issues of war and peace, ranging from the making of alliances to nuclear weapons, all the more so for a president who has no experience of government. Flynn would have shaped the president’s views on issues like containing Chinese power in the Pacific and the Indian Ocean or the fight against jihadism in West and South Asia. Now he’s gone, and no one knows when a replacement will be found. That Trump could have made such a critical appointment with such casualness suggests he ill-understands the responsibilities of the position he now holds. Tumult now lies ahead — tumult we can only hope does not bring down the pillars of the international system.