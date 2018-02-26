Battle For Kohima

The ruling Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) has been in office since 2003 and faces a formidable opponent in the Nationalist Democratic People’s Party (NDPP), which is in alliance with the BJP. The ruling Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) has been in office since 2003 and faces a formidable opponent in the Nationalist Democratic People’s Party (NDPP), which is in alliance with the BJP.

The most remarkable aspect about the assembly election in Nagaland, slated for February 27, is that it will take place as scheduled. Soon after the Election Commission announced the poll dates, representatives of 11 parties including the ruling Naga People’s Front, the BJP and the Congress, had signed a declaration in accordance with an appeal from the core committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations that they would abstain if the Centre goes ahead with the election without concluding the Naga peace agreement. Subsequently, all actors seem to have recognised that the assembly election is a democratic requirement and needs to be seen as independent of the peace talks. The making of this distinction has turned the election into a vote on governance, and not mainly about the peace deal.

The ruling Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) has been in office since 2003 and faces a formidable opponent in the Nationalist Democratic People’s Party (NDPP), which is in alliance with the BJP. Sensing the anti-incumbency sentiment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised change at his first election rally in Nagaland last Thursday. Change, he claimed, would mean the end of corruption, the building of physical infrastructure leading to improved air, rail and road connectivity and power supply, more jobs and so on. At the same time, he reiterated that the government “in the next few months… will be able to find a solution that honours Naga people and respects their political rights”. Despite a ceasefire between the Indian Army and the NSCN (I-M) prevailing since 1997, Nagaland suffers from a development deficit and severe shortage of jobs. However, it is ironic that the NDPP-BJP has successfully pitched itself as the primary opposition to the NPF. While the NDPP is led by former NPF Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who joined the party recently, the BJP’s ties with the NPF date back to 2003. The NDPP itself was formed with former NPF leaders last year. With the Congress, the main opposition in the state under NPF rule, ceding the opposition space — the party is contesting only 19 of the 60 seats — the very same actors who were in office all these years are battling each other.

An important political issue flagged by various civil society groups is the cycle of political corruption that begins with the bribing of voters during elections and continues post election with the winner recovering expenses from public funds. Not surprisingly, political parties have chosen to be silent about it though it is at the root of the development crisis in the state. Similarly, parties have continued to be conservative about fielding women candidates — only five women are in the fray. In the end, little seems to change as another election comes by.

