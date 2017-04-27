Snatching defeat



The campaign for the municipal corporation of Delhi was uniquely resonant this time. Here was a civic body election writ larger than usual. Hearteningly, it showcased a wider engagement with politics at the lowest tier of government. More problematically, this politics seemed to bypass the local issue. The contest for the municipal body this time saw national themes and the figure of the prime minister tower over the city’s smaller, specific concerns, be it worsening sanitation or growing corruption. The outcome of the polls — the BJP’s sweep back to power in the three corporations, in spite of an indifferent performance in its two tenures — is to be read, therefore, for its broader messages. Following close on the heels of the triumph in UP, it confirms the Modi-BJP winning streak, its success, for now, in taking the initiative, setting the pace, and changing the subject to its own advantage. More importantly, it sounds a warning to Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, the young challenger with an attitude, that had swept everything before it in Delhi only two years ago.

The manner in which the AAP burst into the political firmament was politics as unusual. In a polity where the entry barriers for new players are set inordinately high, the AAP’s birth and its steep rise in a short period of time were made possible by a rare constellation of factors — the Anna movement, in a media-saturated locale, against the backdrop of a regime at the Centre seen to be scandal-riddled. In this moment, the AAP pledged to wage pugnacious war against a corrupt establishment. Then, from a single issue party, it widened its repertoire to include the decentralisation of power and bijli-paani issues of governance. In 2015, on the back of these promises, it helped itself to as many as 67 seats in the Delhi assembly. In the two years since, however, the AAP was seen to be constantly distracted and complaining. It pointed fingers at an antagonistic and interfering Centre. It sought to spead outside Delhi to build itself into a national alternative in Punjab and Goa. While many of its complaints against the Centre were justified and its ambition to conquer new territories legitimate, the lack of delivery and sustained groundwork in Delhi was taking its toll. The MCD outcome shows that the AAP has lost the plot in its birthplace, even as it failed to script new stories in Punjab and Goa.

To be sure, going by the tortuous trajectories of political parties in India, it could be argued that the AAP is still a success story — ruling the Delhi assembly, the principal opposition party in Punjab, with a foothold in Goa. But if the party were to be honest with itself, and not keep blaming it on the EVM, it would see that this drubbing in the civic body by the BJP in the name of Modi could mean that it is on its way to extinguishing its own possibilities.

