May 8, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Naga Insurgency

A two-day meeting of the NNC has been called at Khonoma, the native village of Phizo, beginning May 11. A two-day meeting of the NNC has been called at Khonoma, the native village of Phizo, beginning May 11.

Naga Insurgency

The underground Nagas are trying to re-activate the Naga National Council (NNC), the political arm of the underground setup, reopen the Shillong peace accord and bring the rebel Naga leader, A Z Phizo, back into the picture. A two-day meeting of the NNC has been called at Khonoma, the native village of Phizo, beginning May 11. The meeting, to be presided by the former “home minister” of the underground “Federal Government of Nagaland”, Biseto Medon, will be the first to be held in last 10 years and also the first to be held after the signing of the Shillong peace accord of November 11, 1975 whereby the underground Nagas accepted on their own volition a solution of the vexed Naga problem within the Indian constitution, agreed to abjure violence, undertook to bring out their armed men and deposit their weapons and resolve the residuary problems through discussions with Delhi. According to Medon, the NNC is the only competent authority to settle the Naga problem with the Centre, and since Phizo is the president of the organisation, nothing is possible without his involvement.

Kabul After Coup

As further normalcy returned to Kabul, the revolutionary council of the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan met to consider a decision to draw up a new five-year plan. This would imply that the seven-year plan drawn up by President Daoud’s government in 1976 is to be scrapped. The seven-year plan was essentially a string of projects which other countries were expected to finance.

UP Janata Crisis

About two dozen dissidents are likely to be expelled for their anti-party activities to enforce discipline within the UP Janata Legislative Party, hinted Rama Shankar Kaushik, minister for labour and excise and general secretary of the Janata Legislature Party. Kaushik returned to Lucknow after a meeting with the ailing Union home minister, Charan Singh.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App