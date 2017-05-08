May 8, 1977, Forty Years Ago

New CWC

Mrs Gandhi’s group, which has retained control of the Congress with the election of K. Brahmanand Reddy as party president won a majority of 10 seats in the working committee for which election was held on May 6. Reddy is to nominate nine more members to the CWC. Former Union energy minister, K.C. Pant, topped the list, followed by Shankar Dayal Sharma, another pro-Mrs Gandhi former minister. The anti-Indira group won only two seats with the election of Chandrajit Yadav and Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi. Others elected to the CWC are: P.V. Narasimha Rao, V.P. Naik, C.M. Stephen, Maragatham Chandrasekhar, A.P. Sharma and Mohammed Ali, all pro-Indira leaders.

Face the truth: Pai

Former Union minister T.A. Pai said “even though freedom of minds has been restored to us, I am sorry that people do not want to face the truth”. “It only shows that some people did not enjoy even having that freedom.” Pai explained that his only motivation in attacking Sanjay Gandhi was that the Congress must face the truth if it was to establish credibility in the minds of the people. “could be done only by owning up our lapses and being willing to get rid of those who were of them, after inquiry if necessary,” he said.

Pakistan protests

Soldiers fired on protesters in Lahore and Hyderabad and police used tear gas and clubs to break up other marchers as the Opposition staged Martyrs’ Day rallies nation-wide. Seven persons were killed. Political demonstrations were launched in a half-dozen of Pakistan’s largest cities after a lull of two weeks. Processions, some in violation of curfews and martial law, were held to mourn those who died in political upheaval connected with the March 7 elections. The opposition Pakistan National Alliance claims fraud in the voting, which resulted in a huge majority for Prime Minister Bhutto’s Pakistan People’s Party, and wants him to resign.

