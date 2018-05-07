May 7, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Shah Commission

Shah Commission

The two reports on Emergency excesses submitted by the Shah Commission are expected to be made available to Parliament before the end of the session. Prime Minister Morarji Desai assured the Lok Sabha that the government would endeavour to place the reports before the House adjourns on May 16. Replying to points raised by the veteran Janata MP, H V Kamath, Desai, however, hastened to add that the reports could be placed only after carefully examining all legal implications. The reports were not something be treated lightly, he told members. These had to be accompanied by the government’s recommendations thereon. That was the reason for the time taken for consideration. Haste would lead to waste. The prime minister said that the House could discuss the reports during the next session, if not in the current session.

Janata plans meet

In a move to pep up the performance of the Janata Party, its central leadership has urgently asked the 12 Janata chief ministers to meet in Delhi on May 10. Last night, telegrams were sent off by the central office of the Janata Party to the chief ministers calling them to the capital. This followed the discussion held between Janata President Chandra Shekhar and some of the party’s general secretaries, including R K Hegde and Madhu Limaye. In another move to energise the party, the president of its state units have also been summoned to Delhi to meet.

Afghanistan coup

The Democratic Peoples Party of Afghanistan was planning for many years to take over power from the “aristocrats and tyrants,” Nur Mohammad Taraki, president of the Revolutionary Council and Prime Minister of Democratic Republic of Afghanistan, told a press conference. What happened in Afghanistan on April 17 was not a coup by a handful of military officers but revolution with wide support, he said.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App